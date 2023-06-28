The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $315.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

