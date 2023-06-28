The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The stock has a market cap of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

