The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSE LGL opened at $4.75 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

