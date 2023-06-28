The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.