The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

