Tom Jenkins Acquires 8,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Tristel plc (LON:TSTLGet Rating) insider Tom Jenkins purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($37,838.53).

Tristel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.55) on Wednesday. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 272 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.13 million, a PE ratio of 5,107.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Tristel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.