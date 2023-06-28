Tom Jenkins Acquires 8,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Tom Jenkins purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($37,838.53).

Tristel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.55) on Wednesday. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 272 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.13 million, a PE ratio of 5,107.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

