Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Trading Down 6.3%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 1,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
