Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 11,685 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 8.4 %

Canopy Growth Company Profile

NASDAQ CGC opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.