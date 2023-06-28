Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 38,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 208% compared to the average volume of 12,609 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

