Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 3.1 %

TRT stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

