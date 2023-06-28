Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.