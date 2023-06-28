Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Truist Financial from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.