Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

