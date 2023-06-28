TScan Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 37,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

