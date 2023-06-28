Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 10.9% Following Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 336,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 53,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Specifically, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $59,265.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $59,265.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,405 shares of company stock worth $492,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.