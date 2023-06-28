UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 284,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,373,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $482.69 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

