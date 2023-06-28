UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after buying an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 284,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $482.69 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $449.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

