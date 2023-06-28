V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

