Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

