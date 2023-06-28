Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

