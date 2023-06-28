Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,501 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
