Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

