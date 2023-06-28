Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

