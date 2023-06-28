Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.