Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.36, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $253.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

