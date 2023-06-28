Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 388.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.