Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

XCEM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

