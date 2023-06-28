Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,711,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

