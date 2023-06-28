Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares in the company, valued at $326,370,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,561 over the last ninety days. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eXp World Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

eXp World stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.48 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

