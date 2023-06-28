Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.