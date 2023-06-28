Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

