Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

