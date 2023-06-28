Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $745,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

