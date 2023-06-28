Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

