Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $363.59 and a 52-week high of $497.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average is $454.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

