Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.9 %

BX opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,986,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

