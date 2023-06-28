Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.