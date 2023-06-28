Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,899,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,698,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.