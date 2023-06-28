Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,082 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,387 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,681 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

