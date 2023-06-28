Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Midland States Bancorp worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after buying an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $125,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSBI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.