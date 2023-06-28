Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

