Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Family CFO Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.2% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.