Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

