Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Cut by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

