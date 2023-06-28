Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

