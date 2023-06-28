Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

