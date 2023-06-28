Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VONG opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

