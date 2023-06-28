Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

