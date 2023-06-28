Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $156.63.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

