Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

