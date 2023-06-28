Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

